As Barry highlights, across sub-Saharan Africa, a complex host of factors impedes girls’ access to education in particular: insufficient facilities to manage their periods; a higher likelihood they’ll be kept at home to help with domestic duties; the threat of gender-based violence, or early marriage, for example. Per the most recent estimates from UNESCO, only 17% of women in rural Guinea completed primary school.

“It’s a nation that’s only 63 years old, after all. And it’s too early to stop striving towards a better tomorrow” – Hady Barry

“[Guinea] is where my people are from,” says Barry. “It’s a beautiful place that has been pillaged by French colonial rule and greedy regimes after its independence… On my good days, however, I remember that it is only nascent. It’s a nation that’s only 63 years old, after all. And it’s too early to stop striving towards a better tomorrow.”

In many ways, Aïssatou – and, by extension, Barry’s upcoming project – is an emblem of that better tomorrow. Aïssatou is the eleventh of 14 children. “She has a strong, quiet personality,” describes Barry, “which can come across as shy.” But there is a fire within her; a determination to one day study medicine, and become a doctor, so that she can help people.

In Tolo, middle school ends after a few grades. Girls who want to continue their education have to move to Mamou, a city two hours away. Barry will document Aïssatou’s life as she prepares for the move, as well as her first days of 7th grade. “But I didn’t want to just show up to Tolo, take photos of Aïssatou from my limited perspective, and then go on my merry way,” Barry explains. Rather, central to the project will be Aïssatou’s voice: she will carry a Polaroid camera, and shed light on her life through her own eyes. “By also putting the camera in Aïssatou’s hands, Hady is creating space for audiences to see a girl’s take on her own experiences,” adds Noreen Plabutong, Communications Associate at Malala Fund.