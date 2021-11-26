Joy as an act of resistance: Nadine Ijewere, Prarthna Singh, Dorian Ulises López Macías and Kwabena Sekyi Appiah-Nti

Nadine Ijewere

“Radical hope is our best weapon,” says writer Junot Díaz. In these fraught times, he explains that “radical hope is not so much something you have, but something you practise.” This sentiment reverberates through Nadine Ijewere’s photographs. The London-born photographer has spent the last decade creating images that highlight underrepresented notions of beauty. Her exuberant practice is a mediation on power and belonging, while also holding space for women of colour to articulate what beauty and freedom mean to them.

“No person should ever feel like they are invalid because they are not seen,” says Ijewere. “​​As a teenager, when I looked through my mother’s fashion magazines, I felt like I needed to be something different because what I was, wasn’t being shown. I never started taking photos with the primary intention to make a political statement. I just loved taking photos.” She adds: “As the work went on, the importance became more apparent. I realised I wanted to give young people the references I didn’t have when I was growing up.”

What is radical about Ijewere’s approach to fashion is how she relentlessly evokes happiness and warmth. Her images are intimate yet universal, and unlike so many fashion photographs, they welcome you into the fantasy with open arms. Her new book is a case in point. Our Own Selves, published by Prestel, traces the evolution of her work, featuring fashion editorials, commercial endeavours and personal work. At its core, it embodies the resplendent majesty of Black beauty. Each frame is dynamic, alive and full of grace. Through careful consideration of light, colour and composition, she builds worlds that reference personal influences from her Nigerian-Jamaican heritage while simultaneously reimagining the concept of beauty as something multifaceted and individual. Her photographs do not just break free from fashion’s tired tropes, they render them obsolete.

Ijewere does not describe her work as political. For her, it’s simply visioning the beauty and style that has always surrounded her. Despite the endless accolades of firsts – most notably, she was the first woman of colour to shoot the cover of any Vogue in the magazine’s 125-year global history – Ijewere is more focused on a world where diversity is not disruptive but rather the norm. To be the last first.

nadineijewere.co.uk