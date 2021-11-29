Creative Brief: Safar Journal

British Journal of Photography: What do you look for when commissioning photographers?

Safar Journal: We seek out photographers who have a different way of seeing things; those who are shifting the focus, or looking to tell a story in a new way. The Lebanon creative community is well-connected, and we have met many of the photographers we work with through this. We also get emails in which people share their photography, design and illustration work, and we always take a look at those to see what might work for an upcoming issue.

BJP: Are there any features that stand out for you?

Safar: We selected some images to accompany an interview between the drag queen RuPaul and the American curator Paul Holdengräber, in which they talk about the significance of drag as an art form. The world of RuPaul is often presented as one in which drag is centred in America and the west, so we found a local photographer who had captured the drag scene in Beirut. We really wanted this photo series to accompany the interview and to serve as a gentle reminder that drag exists globally, even when unsafe.