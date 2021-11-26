Introducing 1854’s Fast Track Vol. 2 winners: Kelly-Ann Bobb, Tayla Nebesky, and Hiro Tanaka

Calling the twin island state of Trinidad and Tobago home, Kelly-Ann Bobb originally studied medicine, completing medical school at the University of the West Indies at St. Augustine Trinidad and Tobago, ​​before moving into photography. “I lost my mother in 2018, and photography served as a catharsis for the healing process,” she explains. “[Photography] became a form of creative expression, and then evolved into activism; a place in which I could explore Afro-diasporic identity, community and the world.”

Bobb, along with Tayla Nebesky and Hiro Tanaka, are three of the 18 photographers selected for the second edition of 1854’s Fast Track programme this year. Chosen by a global jury, the image-makers will be championed by talent representation organisations, advertisement agencies and brands, as well as being showcased in a special booth at LE BOOK Connections Europe and via 1854’s own global network.