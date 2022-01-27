Nadine Ijewere’s debut photobook celebrates identity, beauty, and joy

Radiating warmth and colour, the much-anticipated publication is a visual record of the photographer’s remarkable career to date

Nadine Ijewere’s debut book Our Own Selves celebrates identity, beauty, and joy — in all their varied forms — through over 160 images spanning personal, editorial and commercial work.

The much-anticipated publication is also a visual record of the photographer’s remarkable career to date. Commissions for brands and magazines such as Vogue, Dior and Stella McCartney sit alongside personal work reflecting on Ijewere’s experiences as a young Black woman in South London and her roots in Nigeria and Jamaica — her characteristically vibrant colours and dreamy backdrops visible throughout.

The publication includes an interview with Dazed Media’s Executive Editorial Director Lynette Nylander, in which Ijewere discusses her beginnings, career trajectory, and the pressure that comes in tandem with success.

Radiating warmth and colour, the book is a celebration of Ijewere’s accomplishments. But, it is also a testament to her love for storytelling through photography: “For me, it’s more than just the fashion or the garment. For me, it’s the whole story.”