Industry Insights with LE BOOK: Is photography now truly inclusive?

Nguyen is the top photography agent at CLM, which has offices in London and New York, and represents some of the leading young artists of their generation. CLM is also closely involved with the international photography and creative industry publisher LE BOOK, as well as Connections by LE BOOK, a custom-made trade-show for the creative community which has recently migrated to the online space with the launch of Connections Digital.

Its roster includes Campbell Addy, Lea Colombo, Davey Adesida and Nadine Ijewere, the photographer from south-east London of Nigerian-Jamaican parentage who, in January 2019, and at the age of 26, became the first photographer of colour to shoot a Vogue cover.

Ijewere signed with CLM shortly beforehand, in 2018. “[Nadine’s images] were really resonating with a lot of people,” Nguyen remembers. “I remember seeing this portrait of a beautiful Black girl holding these flowers on the streets of London. Nadine had called the series ‘Ugly’ – it was her interpretation of beautiful – and she had flipped the long-held industry view of beauty on its head. She was willing to really challenge the status quo of what is beautiful, and what can be beautiful. She was telling us: beautiful can be a lot more than the singular image we’re fed on a daily basis.”

Ijewere managed to place these images in Vogue Italia. Soon afterwards, the photographer found herself on set for the cover shoot of British Vogue, photographing Dua Lipa, Binx Walton and Letitia Wright on the Kentish coast, then working with Edward Enninful to translate the images across British Vogue’s pages.

As a young agent, Nguyen remembers the UK industry always selling a monolithic idea of beauty. “A lot of us grew up with one ideal of what beautiful is, and it was very Eurocentric,” she says. “That’s being broken down now… I have a daughter now – it’s so amazing that my child is growing up seeing different kinds of beauty; that’s powerful to me. And very important.”