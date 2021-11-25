Rene Matić: “This book is where I’ve come from”

Simultaneously, the chaos of the world reverberates behind the scenes. A shift occurs in 2020, with signs thanking key workers and a self-portrait of Matić jumping around, banging a pan with a wooden spoon. Crowded images of people with handmade signs, fists raised, indicate last summer’s Black Lives Matter uprisings. “In this world – or the world of the book, let’s say – there are moments that can’t be ignored,” they say. Matić clearly felt an impulse to represent the momentous times we’ve been living through, but their protest images are distinct from others in the series.

Elsewhere, Matić tends to hone in on purposeful faces in close proximity. With the protest images, they “tried to use ones that were the least incriminating or had the least amount of recognisable faces”: an acknowledgement of how police use protest photographs to identify and convict people. Still, there is a symbiosis in how Matić’s love letter to their Black, Brown and queer community holds the internal language of protest. Here, they are defiantly living life fully in a country that attempts to incriminate their daily choices. “We go to protests to be among people who are like for like, and I think that that is what is similar about the other pictures where you’re in a living room, or you’re at a party. They’re all the same because you’re just there to be around and to create a world or a space or a country in a room that you can exist in, not even necessarily safely, but just proudly, maybe.”