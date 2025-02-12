Revisiting Weegee in an epoch where image and illusion is king

Years before social media, the photographer was already critical of our obsession with celebrity culture and mocked the idea of spectacle through his caricatures

“In post-industrial societies where mass production and media predominate,” begins Guy Debord’s seminal work Society of the Spectacle, “life is presented as an immense accumulation of spectacles. Everything that was directly experienced has been replaced with its representation in the form of images.” The book sets the tone for the International Centre of Photography’s new show, in collaboration with the Henri Cartier Bresson Foundation, Weegee: Society of the Spectacle, which opened in January.

Though Weegee was shooting decades before the invention of mobile phones and social media, he managed to foresee the centrality of images – particularly the shocking kind – in today’s zeitgeist (especially interesting when one considers that Weegee got his nickname from the phonetic pronunciation of the Ouija board, since he managed to arrive at crime scenes before the police).

There couldn’t be a more urgent time to interrogate the idea of spectacle, which has become an overwhelming force in our daily life. Today’s shortened attention spans, addictive reels, and the quick and easy dissemination of violent images, coupled with the ease of AI to change any image into a grotesque caricature of reality, calls Weegee’s work into an altogether new light.