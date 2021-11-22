Introducing 1854’s Fast Track Vol. 2 winners: George Mcleod, Aviya Wyse, Hidhir Badaruddin

George Mcleod fell in love with photography when he was 16 while studying the medium at A-level. Soon after, he built a darkroom in his father’s attic and hasn’t stopped since. “I am always looking for compositions,” he explains. “I have an internal camera frame that I can’t turn off. Even when I’m not shooting, I’m always looking for the right balance.”

Mcleod is one of the 18 photographers selected for the second edition of 1854’s Fast Track programme. A global jury chose the artists to represent the best unsigned talent working in the industry today. Talent representation organisations, advertisement agencies and brands will champion the photographers, whose work will also be showcased in a special booth at LE BOOK Connections Europe and via 1854’s own global network.