Celebrating lesbian lineage in a reissued photo book by JEB

Making Way: Lesbians Out Front is reissued by Anthology Editions to honour the fight for lesbian rights through 108 historic photographs

throughout the United States since the 1970s. Her work is in the permanent collections of the Smithsonian Institution, the Getty Museum, and the Leslie-Lohman Museum – but perhaps more significantly, her publications provide a portable queer history. She issued Eye to Eye: Portraits of Lesbians in 1979 (reissued in 2021 by Anthology Editions) and Making a Way: Lesbians Out Front, first published in 1987, is re-issued this month (also by Anthology Editions). JEB’s black-and-white photographs chronicle a queer coterie of creatives, activists, and professionals who worked intrepidly for political change, pushing the agenda forward not just for the gay community but for the betterment of American society at large. Joy emanates from the images, but the texts clarify that hardship belies these moments.

The book encompasses 108 photographs, and the women range in age from twenty-four (Brenda Crumley) to seventy-five (May Sarton). It is dedicated to Audre Lorde, whose ‘teach by living’ motto puts the capacity for change right at the foot of the individual. Photographs of Lorde appear within, seen both from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial addressing 300,000 people and taking a winter walk in the park in New York.

The book examines lesbian life in the U.S., specifically bookended between 1979 and 1987, momentous pillars which demarcate the First and Second National Marches on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. This era, JEB writes, comprises the “years in which I held my camera and felt it to be a barometer measuring the pressure against us.” The camera as a tool vaults an evolution of perception: “When more and more lesbians chose to step in front of my lens, I knew the atmosphere had changed and that we had changed it.”