A story of devotion in a rural Pennsylvanian town

“She was devoted to her work,” says Kapoor of his mother, who delivered over 3000 children while working in the rural Pennsylvanian city. However, Lock Haven was not always her home. Sarla emigrated to the US from India in 1971 (along with his father, a now-retired doctor), initially settling in New York before moving to Pennsylvania. The artist’s first project, See You At Home, responds to that history. Through observing his parents, Kapoor examines the loss and isolation immigrants may experience growing old in a non-native culture. His new project continues that familial thread. Commissioned by Leica, in collaboration with 1854, Kapoor created the work in response to the theme Witnesses of: Devotion, celebrating his mother and her profession. Kapoor shot the work entirely on Leica equipment, ‘It was a joy to work with the Leica SL2 and its accompanying lenses for this commission. Normally I use handheld rangefinders, but for this project I utilized the camera’s LCD screen in tandem with a tripod when composing my photographs. This process allowed me to freely engage with my subjects when making this set of portraits, instead of hiding behind a little viewfinder.’

Kapoor was not always a photographer. He started as a musician, releasing his debut album, The Ballad of Willy Robbins, in 2013. However, his mother’s health overshadowed his success: the day following the record’s release, Sarla (who retired in 2011) underwent heart surgery. “In between tours, I would visit her in the hospital,” he remembers. “Her recovery was difficult.” The situation incited Kapoor to reflect on the sacrifices she had made for him and the love and support she’d provided his entire life. His photographic practice, notably See You At Home, developed from this period of reflection. However, while that initial series encompassed both parents, Kapoor’s current work is a homage to his mother alone.

Indeed, every element of the multi-layered project embodies her. The portraits made in the parking lot echo the cork boards and albums filled with photographs that Kapoor remembers decorating Sarla’s office. “I knew I wanted to make portraits of individuals [she delivered],” he says. “When I was a kid, and I visited my mom’s office after school, there were all these cork boards in the waiting room and albums on the coffee table filled with photographs of kids.” Most of the original images were lost. Kapoor’s father recovered one small envelope from storage, and his mother asked around, with several people sending more. These feature in the series alongside Kapoor’s contemporary iterations created in the local library’s parking lot. For these, the artist contacted the local newspaper, asking for help tracking down individuals delivered by his mother. The publication ran a front-page feature — “that meant a lot to my mother. She began to cry when she read that”.