Emile Ducke on photographing Russia’s attempt to defend its rapidly melting Arctic border

Climate change is eating away at the frozen Arctic Ocean, destroying what has historically been a protective barrier to Russia’s Far North. On assignment for The New York Times, Ducke travelled to one of the country’s new military outposts in the area, where he witnessed an awakening of activity.

For many countries around the world, climate change frequently targets precious sections of the environment in a cyclical fashion, with one devastating event opening the surrounding area up to others in the future. In Russia however, climate change is doing more than just leaving the country vulnerable to future environmental destruction – it is also leaving it vulnerable to invasion. Melting sea ice around its 24,000km-long border in the Arctic region is creating new entry points into the country, and with ongoing tensions between Russia and the United States, Ukraine, and many other nations, the Russian government has wasted no time in ordering the protection of this rapidly emerging frontier. It has begun deploying significant numbers of soldiers to the Far North, making it the first country to respond militarily to climate change’s growing impact on the Arctic.

Earlier this year, German documentary photographer Emile Ducke was invited by The New York Times to travel on assignment to Russia’s northernmost military outpost in the region. Based in Moscow and with significant interest in both Russian affairs and climate change, Ducke says he “jumped at the chance to see these huge changes first-hand and to capture them for a story”.

Alongside reporter Andrew Kramer, Ducke set off to document the Trefoil Base on Franz Josef Land, a glaciated archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, about 950km from the North Pole. “The trip was part of a tour organised for Russian and foreign journalists by the Russian defence ministry,” explains Ducke. “The ministry allowed journalists to visit some of Russia’s most remote and secretive military facilities in order to demonstrate its new capabilities in the region.”