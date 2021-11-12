Paris Photo x Aperture Foundation Photobook Award 2021 winners announced

The First Photobook Award this year, a prize of $10,000, is awarded to Sasha Phyars-Burgess, for Untitled, published by Capricious. It is a prize reserved for an artist’s first finished, publicly available photobook that is judged to be the best of the year. Born in Brooklyn and based in Chicago, Phyars-Burgess’ work is “a multilayered study of diaspora, identity, family and place through black-and-white photographs, which sit somewhere between documentary and fine art,” as Hannah Abel-Hirsch writes, introducing Phyars-Burgess’ conversation with Carolyn Lazard in BJP’s Then & Now Issue earlier this year.

“The photographer Bill Gaskins used to always say to me, ‘The sheer amount of images made of Black people by non-Black people is so immense that we have not even gotten halfway up to matching that archive.’,” Phyars-Burgess told Lazard. “So for me, producing these images is about the act of matching that archive. It’s people of African descent making photographs about ourselves so that when people want to look at images of Black people, they can go to images that are generated by us. Also, I just like to make images, it’s something that I enjoy.”