In a new show, Rene Matić interrogates the symbols of nationhood and painful truths

Following their Berlin solo debut, the artist’s latest work travels to London this spring

“Opposing layers. Loving layers. Violent layers,” says Rene Matić of the motivation for their latest series of work, As Opposed To The Truth, the title of which comes from their therapist’s observation about painful truths. Matic was looking for love in all the places it wasn’t present – “I wanted to deal with that in this show,” says Matic, “but I refuse to give up my quest for love.”

Matić’s work is marked by the search for love, but also for what constitutes an identity, especially as it pertains to nationhood. Matić’s first debut at South London Gallery, upon this rock, was a ‘love letter’ to the artist’s father as well as a long-term interrogation of ‘Britishness’, exploring themes of subculture, faith and family. As Opposed To The Truth is an extension of this work and an interest in the artist’s father; both shows were “heartbreaking to work on,” the artist tells me. “I am interested in the line between blessing and burden. How to bring things to light and dark all at once. I think both shows grapple with this.”

Collecting black dolls from thrift stores and the internet, Matić became obsessed with the neglected, often broken and left behind playthings. They trace this obsession back to their father, who was abandoned as a black child growing up in Peterborough, UK. The practice led to the series Restoration (2022 – ongoing), which looks at the memories of trauma embedded in objects, and how objects and symbols can carry emotions far further than sometimes even people can.