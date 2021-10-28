Thiago Dezan wins the EyeEm Photographer of the Year Award

Dezan’s images, which maintain the nocturnal plane of his pre-existing visual world, show the makeshift armed members in their militarised regalia, at home and comfortable with their dogs, maintaining anonymity with masks and balaclavas. The depth and contrast Dezan is able to translate by using his preferred Leica M cameras — which he appreciates for their ability to take a beating on the road — allows him to take photographs of his subjects without being intrusive. By not having an elaborate setup, and by maintaining transparency with the individuals he works with, he portrays a story that feels collaborative. He reflects, “When you establish a relationship based on respect and empathy, you can move freely, and most importantly you can be accepted, which is essential to produce deep and meaningful work.”

While a number of photographers use their craft to create balance between light and dark, Dezan feels at home in the chaotic darkness alone — and he has an impeccable ability to invite you to join him inside of it. “I think that all my life, I have been documenting a world that does not end well. This world lives in my mind, but I also inhabit it. We dwell with and rely on each other.” Photography, for Dezan, is simply another mode of coursing through chaos, trying to make sense of the things we refuse to see, or the moments we actively ignore. “The act of photography is my way of interacting with the world. It’s about finding ways to express myself through someone’s story,” he explains. “I use photography to create a voice for myself and a space for this voice to echo, filling the void with issues that are important to me. It is my search for meaning, for understanding the world I see around me. It’s a constant hunt for significance — for people that will help me make sense of society and its ills.”