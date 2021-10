Hannah Wilke (1940–1993) came of age in the heat of the postwar era, amid the consolidation of powerful social movements – the civil rights organisation, the New Left, intensifying anti-Vietnam War sentiment, and second-wave feminism. Her work gained recognition as the women’s liberation movement emerged and against the background of the sexual revolution. Indeed, an affirmation of female life – the vitality and experiences of the female body and sexuality – grounds Wilke’s work. This manifests in the iconic folded forms that run through her oeuvre: vulvas – emblems of female pleasure – modelled in various materials and abstracted to different degrees. It also emerges in Wilke’s focus on her living, breathing body as a canvas for exploring themes: pleasure, illness, gender, sex, politics. “I have always used my art to have life around me,“ said Wilke. “Art is for life’s sake.”

Hannah Wilke: Art for Life’s Sake, at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, Missouri, until 16 January 2022, spans the artist’s three-decade career. The loosely chronological exhibition showcases the breadth of her experimental practice, comprising sculptures in clay and other unconventional materials, alongside photography, video, and works on paper. Her sculptures from the 1960s reveal the artist’s early experimentation with the vaginal form: solid, clay models slowly loosening into lighter variations sculpted from gum, latex, and even kneaded erasers. Meanwhile, her work in photography and video takes up the museum’s lower galleries.