“I see a powerful portrait as a collaboration between the photographer and the subject, where you can feel both the energy of the photographer and the model present,” says 26-year old Hajar Benjida.

Benjida is speaking about a project that she has been working on since 2018, titled Atlanta Made Us Famous. The ongoing work focuses on illuminating the important role that women play in the Atlanta hip-hop scene. It started during an internship at a photo studio opposite the city’s legendary Magic City strip club. After weeks of curiosity, she eventually asked if she could take some pictures inside. “Over the course of several weeks, I spent days and nights with my camera documenting the club’s dancers,” she recalls.