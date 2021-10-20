Ensemble: Marseille’s new home for independent publishing

The design and name of Ensemble, translating as ‘together’ in French, reflects Chaplin and Espenon’s collaborative ethos, and the pair also worked with other artists and makers to shape the space. They invited the Dutch designer Dirk van der Kooij to present and sell his sculptural lamps, chairs and tables. Meanwhile, the illustrator Miguel Porlan drew Ensemble’s delicate logo: a trio of birds resting on a pile of books set against a deep green. The industrial designers CP-RV also helped Chaplin and Espenon establish a fluid interior. All furnishings, custom-designed by CP-RV, are movable and modular, providing a place to host performances, exhibitions, talks, film screenings, events and more.
A burnt orange accordion wall composed of paper divides the bookshop from the publishing studio behind; a literal representation of the conversation between both spaces. Although the pair do not intend to run an intensive exhibition programme, Ensemble also hosts small shows. An installation of work by Jack Whitefield [below] currently occupies one wall: two large drawings created with traces of charred gorse, four photographs, and a pile of charred gorse resting on the floor below. The work evokes Cornwall’s wild landscapes – a creative power in Whitefield’s work. A soft riso-printed publication titled FURZE accompanies the installation, showcasing the project in its entirety.