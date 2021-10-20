Ensemble: Marseille’s new home for independent publishing

Ensemble, a space for books, editions, and photography, conceived of by Sarah Piegay Espenon and Lewis Chaplin of publishing house Loose Joints, sits along a backstreet of Marseille’s vibrant Vieux Port neighbourhood. Espenon and Chaplin founded the independent publishing house in 2015. Initially based in London, they relocated to the southern French port city two years ago and quickly fell in love with it. “We were eager to develop a more international and contemporary space for photographic discourse here,” they reflect. The advent of Covid-19 put this on hold until Ensemble finally opened at the start of the summer.

Loose Joints’ approach to publishing is distinct and fresh, initiating projects with emerging and contemporary artists and completing everything in-house. They work collaboratively with practitioners to conceptualise, design and produce photobooks, enhancing artists’ existing ideas for publications and sculpting sequences from large edits of work. “I spend a lot of time just researching,” says Espenon. “We sometimes approach artists who might not yet have an idea about how to develop their work into a book, but we can see there is something interesting there. So we will reach out to them and initiate a dialogue, which often becomes a conversation that will develop over many months, or even several years.”