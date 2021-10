Sewell’s images arrive in waves throughout the publication. They move between the shore and the tides, the perspective constantly shifting. Sequences build and crash, images repeat, and sometimes there are almost invisible nuances between one and the next. One constant is the airy, elemental setting of the beach contrasted against monochrome images of technology, reminding us how deeply enmeshed contemporary life and the digital world are.

A loose-leaf insert accompanies the book, featuring an essay by writer Eugénie Shinkle and a series of observations written by Sewell. One line from Sewell stands out: “I can scrutinise this cable and learn facts about it,” he writes, “how many terabytes are passing through it per second, how long it is, I might even learn who is using it, what stories are flowing through it – but that doesn’t make the fact of it…any less mysterious.” Indeed, as viewers, it’s impossible not to be mystified by the cables that populate Sewell’s images – by their power, how many thousands of miles they reach across, and, ultimately, how impossibly small their starting points are. How can the near-infinite amount of data we create and transmit each day travel through these objects, ostensibly unremarkable and built by human hands?