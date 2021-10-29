In the Studio: Peter Kennard

In the early-70s, there was no digital printing, photocopying and certainly no Photoshop. “I spent many hours in the darkroom, making different sized prints and cutting things up,” says Kennard. “A lot of these images are quite crude… I like the fact that you can see the breaks because they’re constructions and are not meant to look like reality.” Kennard sourced images from picture libraries, or magazines like The Sunday Times Magazine and Der Spiegel. “I see these photos as words that you form into sentences,” he says, gesturing to the images around him. “You put them all together, and it’s like creating a chapter in a book.”

Although the process is important, for Kennard the success of a final image is in its distribution. “The way they go out into the world is as important as the original,” says the artist, whose images have been used in The Guardian, New Statesman, NME, The Sunday Times and more. His photomontages have appeared on placards for global political movements, and illustrated the covers of books about the economy, welfare state and nuclear arms race. Among his most disseminated images are the iconic Broken Missile (1980), made for CND, and the series Stop the War (2003), created for protests against the invasion of Iraq. The success of this work hinges on visibility, but also accessibility. “Getting the message out to the people who are engaged in the struggles that I’m addressing has always been important,” he says. “Photomontage is a public medium. It deals with images everyone’s seeing every day, but you’re putting them together in a way that shows what’s behind them.” Many of Kennard’s pieces – particularly the anti-nuclear ones, and more recently his climate work – continue to be used by activist groups. For non-commercial use by NGOs and charities, or for demonstrations, all of Kennard’s works are free to use. But the success of such images is a “double-edged sword,” he says. “It means we’re still dealing with the issues that we were campaigning about 40 years ago.”