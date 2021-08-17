James Bannister bears witness to identity and individuality in the UK

What does it mean to witness? Is it to view from afar or stand in solidarity? Is it to stumble by chance upon an event, or intentionally seek out an encounter? We are familiar with the idea that to hear is not the same as to listen. But how do we define a conscious mode of looking? For photographer James Bannister, his “way of seeing” is at the crux of his philosophy of the medium.

Commissioned by Leica in collaboration with 1854, Bannister’s new body of work – titled Witnesses of: Individuality – extends the reach of the artist’s ongoing preoccupations with ideas of identity, connection, and authenticity. Where previous work has led him to Las Vegas, Nevada and California in pursuit of the “visual language and semiotics… of escapism and wanderlust,” this particular brief brought Bannister home. Armed with Leica equipment and a £5000 creative grant, he spent three weeks driving around England, from London to the Southwest and Manchester to the Midlands, catching small glimpses of lives lived. The resulting sentiment is altogether more “subtle”, he reveals: “Thinking about what is ‘English’ about England.”