Having emigrated to the USA from India in 1973, Kapoor’s parents settled in a small town in rural Pennsylvania, and to this day they are one of only a few immigrant families in the region’s overwhelmingly white population. Before their retirement, his father was a doctor, and his mother was an obstetrician-gynaecologist. After his period of existential pondering, Kapoor began looking back at old family photos, as well as spending time with ones he’d taken more recently. “At the time of taking those pictures, I was just documenting my life with them and creating memories,” he says. But almost unwittingly, a series of sorts had begun to emerge.

See You At Home is, as the photographer explains it, “a kind of visual examination of the latent sense of loss that immigrants can feel as they grow old in a non-native culture.” To be an immigrant is a strange paradox, he says, because the move can mean freedom, but also isolation too. In the pictures Kapoor took, we see a constellation of small but symbolic moments: his father alone in the garden; his mother, quiet and contemplative, gazing out of a window; framed photographs adorning a dressing table bathed in afternoon light.