Renee Osubu’s photography is imbued with her innate sense of compassion for her subjects. The London-based photographer has made it her mission to have a reciprocal relationship with those she photographs, creating a radical recentring of the sitter/shooter dynamic. This is why her portfolio has a certain familiarity about it: it’s clear to see that she spends time getting to know her subjects, paying acute attention to the honest and affectionate ways in which she wants to represent them. Over the next few weeks, her candid eye will be used to shoot her upcoming series Fathers and Figures, a project commissioned by Leica and 1854.

Between July to September 2016, while in her second year of studying photography at the University of the Arts London, Osubu launched Capturing Miracles, a project for disadvantaged children in Schwenksville, Philadelphia. Designed to empower through photography, Capturing Miracles gave children and young adults a space to explore their talent in a supportive community. Over 100 individuals were given the photographic equipment, education and guidance to take photos throughout their summer.