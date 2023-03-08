Meet Leica Women Foto Project’s 2023 winners

The recognition of gender inequality in the photo industry may be growing, but the numbers aren’t changing fast enough. This makes initiatives such as the Leica Women Foto Project – an annual prize that celebrates and amplifies the female perspective in photography – all the more important in balancing the scales.

Now in its fourth edition, the project was set up in 2019 for women photographers in the US. This year, it expanded entries to residents of the US, UK, Mexico, and Canada (excluding Québec), where one applicant from each region is awarded a Leica SL2-S camera, a Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f/2.8 ASPH lens, and cash prize of $10,000.

“We were delighted to have the UK join the fourth iteration of the Leica Women Foto Project, and we received a wide body of work from extremely talented photographers,” says Lydia Beagelman, head of marketing and PR for Leica Camera UK. “This award highlights the female perspective and identifies the importance of capturing moments that bear witness to how we see and interact with our world. With the prizes, we aim to advance the development of underrepresented visual storytellers and provide additional support for their future projects.”

The award is just one part of Leica’s ongoing commitment to elevating marginalised voices. The organisation has also achieved this through grants and sponsorships with partners such as Women Photograph, Black Women Photographers, Photoville, Las Fotos Project, and the ConnectHER Film Festival.

Find out more about each of the winners – Mary F. Calvert, Anna Filipova, Elizabeth Farinango and Greta Rico – and their selected projects below.