Louis Bever: “The more relaxed I felt, the more I used my camera”

British Journal of Photography: How did this project begin?

Louis Bever: I moved to Manchester in 2018, and started venturing out into the countryside and whimsical with my camera. I started to notice nature’s fantastic effects on my mental and physical health. For a long time I found it difficult to find a technique to calm myself down when I was anxious. Slowly I started to feel relaxed being surrounded by beautifully-formed trees, golden hills and mysterious passages. The more relaxed I felt, the more I used my camera. I came across the psychologist John Suler who wrote an article on using the camera as a form of meditation. From that one article I started to use walking as a form of therapy for when I felt stressed. I had tried medication and conventional therapy in the past but my camera and woodland trumped both previous techniques.

My childhood was spent in France and my parents used to drag my brother and I around art galleries in the city. My mum would ask us to draw our favourite paintings and I was drawn to these dramatic and powerful landscapes from the Romanticism period. Growing up in Paris, I had always enjoyed the photographic processes of Cartier-Bresson, Ronis, Doisneau and Capa. Their enthusiasm and passion for taking pictures had hugely inspired me as a child. Coming from an army family background and moving around, I wanted to document my life in a creative way. I was too impatient to paint, photography was instant and I found it thrilling. This idea of being able to capture a split second in a physical form drew me in instantly.