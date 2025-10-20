Nan Goldin’s lifelong documentation of saints and sinners receives a showcase at Pirelli HangarBicocca

This Will Not End Well is the artist’s first retrospective as a filmmaker; Milan, Italy is one of many stops on its major touring route

It is described as a ‘village’, this group of structures designed by Hala Wardé which fill the huge space at Pirelli HangarBicocca, Milan, with This Will Not End Well. It is the first major exhibition dedicated to the work of Nan Goldin as a filmmaker. The rooms are dark, immersive, and each designed in response to the slideshow which they house.

We begin with The Ballad of Sexual Dependency (1981 – 2022), her magnum opus, which documents Goldin’s relationships over the years, exploring ideas around intimacy, violence and gender identity. The work, accompanied by a soundtrack of more than 30 songs, is composed of slides that the artist initially inserted manually into projectors. It is constantly reedited and updated over the years and has evolved into a multimedia presentation of nearly 700 slides. Initially, it was projected in nightclubs and private gatherings, later being presented at institutions such as the Whitney Biennial.

“The point is about making cinematic work out of still images, and the editing is where I feel my intelligence lies,” she once said in an interview with Aperture Magazine. The other slideshows include: The Other Side (1992 – 2021); Sisters, Saints and Sibyls (2004 – 2022); Fire Leap (2010 – 2022); Memory Lost (2019 – 2021), Sirens (2019–2020).

Curated by Roberta Tenconi with Lucia Aspesi, the Milan presentation introduces two new slideshows. You Never Did Anything Wrong (2024), Goldin’s first foray into abstraction, draws from the ancient myth of animals stealing the sun during an eclipse. The work unfolds as a meditation on life, death, and the cyclical forces that bind all living beings. Stendhal Syndrome (2024) revisits six myths from Ovid’s Metamorphoses, reimagined through portraits of Goldin’s friends. Here, the artist stages a visual dialogue between her own lived experience and her photographs of classical artworks – paintings and sculptures captured in museums across the world – blurring the temporal boundary between personal memory and mythic narrative.