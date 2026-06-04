Åsa Johannesson – The Queering of Photography

GF: I’ve always loved this sentiment by Elle Pérez about how they had to “leave existing queer language to be able to make a new visual language”. This desire to push beyond existing semiotics in search of an alternative. Something I’m constantly grappling with is the painful reality of how conservative photography is, from how work is made to its presentation and discourse. Even in booming areas of the industry, like the photobook, we see very little experimentation with form.

ÅJ: I absolutely agree. I’ve always loved how Jesse Glazzard subverts the book form, breaking down the division between low and high culture by presenting work in chaotic, beautiful zines, resisting, as you say, what’s accepted or expected of a photobook.

GF: One of the most exciting chapters in Queer Methodology for Photography is Measure: Paradigms of Exactitude, which puts forward a thesis connecting the measures of life and photography, through aperture and shutter speed. Can you talk about this a little?

ÅJ: I’m interested in the relationship between photographic logic and life logic, and how queerness comes into both of those worlds. In life, we have been conditioned by a set of heteronormative linear expectations – you meet someone, you get a job, you have children, etc. As queer people, we don’t have the pressures, and I’m interested in how we could apply that subversion of exactitude to photography, reimagining how it’s supposed to be produced. What happens when you break from the medium’s conventions? What happens when an image is not correct? I find that reality exciting.

GF: We see so many of these ideas play out in your work The Queering of Photography, which comprises five individual projects that are simultaneously distinct yet in dialogue with one another. Can you outline a couple of the works?

ÅJ: Looking Out, Looking In refers to the encounter between the sitter, camera and photographer. This work comprises black-and-white portraits of people identifying as LGBTQ, depicted in front of a fabric backdrop in a studio location. With the traditional studio portraits as a point of departure, Looking Out, Looking In juxtaposes conventional compositions with mischievous tweaks of body, pose and gaze. Figural, Figurative was created during an artist residency at the British School at Rome and depicts classical sculpture from museums in Rome and Naples. In these works, the statue and the bust transform into new photographic, queer creatures that merge marble surfaces with human bodily forms.

Turn is produced using instant film on a Polaroid back attached to a large format camera. In these, we see a twisted neck, sometimes half a face. The soft Polaroid aesthetic and the turning faces generate a visual form of queerness that is photographic at heart, a visual language that challenges established portrait categories without falling into negation. I’m also presenting Skin, a series produced using instant film emulsion. The Polaroids used for Skin were initially test shots for Looking Out, Looking In. Through the process of emulsion lifts, these images have a new life as queer photographic creatures. Photographic materiality is here the skin and bone of queer representation while also hovering at the margins of photographic conventions. The exhibition will be the first time people can engage with 10 years of work all in one place.

GF: Do you think of the body of work and the show as an ecosystem of sorts?

ÅJ: Yes, the title of the work hints at my interest in rethinking what queer photography could be, and what happens when you allow yourself to queer the process itself or find new paths for articulating queer voices.