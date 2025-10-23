Facets of truth as Photo Oxford opens

Founded in 2013 and with new director Katy Barron in charge, biennial international photography festival Photo Oxford returns with a theme that aims for both inclusivity and depth

The camera lies. This is not a novel observation, but in our current era, amidst an AI revolution, fake news proliferation and social media performativity, the question of truth feels especially relevant. Taking place from 25 October to 16 November, the latest edition of Photo Oxford is themed Truth, and explores photography’s relationship with it via exhibitions and talks across the city and a one-day symposium at the Bodleian Library. “Within truth comes the idea of trust. What can we trust? What can we believe?” asks Katy Barron. This is her first festival as director, having taken up the post in March 2024.

Past themes at Photo Oxford have included women and photography and the power of the archive, and the festival has already established a good reputation, she says. “We want to build on that by reaching a broader audience, working with community partners, and further embedding ourselves within the photographic community in Oxford, as well as other communities in the city,” she says. “Truth is also an open word – it’s easy to understand. I don’t like festivals where the themes are obscure or hard to engage with; I think they can be very exclusionary. I wanted a theme that is broad, inclusive, but also has potential for depth.”

Even so, there is a lot to unpack in that single word. At the Old Fire Station exhibitions by Heather Agyepong, Lydia Goldblatt and Jenny Lewis will speak of the subjective truth of lived, interior experiences, while Jillian Edelstein’s Truth & Lies at North Wall Gallery will use words and images to explore the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings at the end of the apartheid regime in South Africa. It includes her portrait of Gideon Johannes Nieuwoudt and Mike Bernardo, for example; Nieuwoudt was one of five security policemen who confessed to beating Steve Biko into a coma during an interrogation. Biko died after the assault in Pretoria on 12 September 1977, and in 1997 his family successfully opposed Nieuwoudt’s application for amnesty.

“[Jillian] photographed and interviewed both victims and perpetrators – people who were speaking their truth as part of a process meant to help the country move forward together,” Barron explains. “As with all of Jillian’s work, the images are exceptional. The accompanying texts are extremely powerful – and often very disturbing. This body of work represents truth in multiple ways: individuals telling their personal truths, and the truth that photography itself can reveal.”