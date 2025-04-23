Fotografia Europea reflects on ‘Being Twenty’

Fotografia Europea is a northern Italian festival showcasing societal shifts via photography, with series hosted in an array of exquisite religious and secular edifices in Reggio Emilia

Artistic director Tim Clark, who has overseen the festival for its past five editions, says: “In terms of a physical setting for a festival it’s perfect: evocative and atmospheric venues, characterised by stunning architecture, all within walking distance of one another, dotted by terrific cafes and restaurants en route”. For its 20th edition – running from 24 April to 8 June 2025 – ‘Being Twenty’ felt like the apt theme. The festival is celebrating like any 20-year-old would: embracing the thin line between youthful folly and adult decorum.

Although this is a hallmark anniversary year, each edition of Fotografia Europea strives to integrate international and Italian artists alike: “to ensure that local and national talents are being sufficiently platformed and rewarded for their authorship while introducing audiences to some of the most engaging image-makers working across the world today,” says Clark, who works alongside co-artistic directors Walter Guadagnini (photography historian and director of CAMERA – Centro Italiano per la Fotografia) and Luce Lebart (researcher and curator, Archive of Modern Conflict). “My mission has been clear: to inject the programme with fresh ideas, diversity and a global perspective, and at the same time further opportunities for visibility for exciting photographic positions emerging from Italy and honouring them in this context.”