Identity: What, or who, constitutes an Eastern European?

Anita Horváth

You Are Not Like Them

Growing up in Polgárdi, a small town in central Hungary with mixed Roma/Hungarian heritage, Anita Horváth faced many challenges around identity and ethnicity, asked if she was a gypsy, told she had ‘bad blood’, and even insulted by being called a ‘gypsy whore’. She went on to make work circling around her lived experiences and, while studying for a Photography MA at Moholy-Nagy University of Arts, started an ongoing project You Are Not Like Them, linking her personal perspective with wider questions around the position of Roma women in Hungary. Speaking with her peers, Horváth realised the same words and phrases had been levelled at all of them, by authority figures such as teachers and doctors as well as by classmates and even strangers. “Every minority group struggles with the fact that representation is shaped by the majority of the society,” she notes, and in her portraits she aims to both poke fun at the stereotypes and push for self-determination. From experiencing her mixed heritage as an uncertainty, and being caught between cultures without fully belonging to anything, she now believes identity is multi-layered and enriching.