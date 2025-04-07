Space: Satirising Polish stereotypes and what “being a woman” means in Hungary

Júlia Standovár

Kinky Concrete

Born in Budapest but based in New York City for the last 10 years, Júlia Standovár has found that being an immigrant has thrown her experience as a woman into relief. “I realised that being a woman doesn’t feel and doesn’t mean the same in New York and Hungary,” she explains. This insight led her to make Hungry Hungarians, a project about female migrants in the US, and A Kék Melleken Túl (‘Over The Blue Nipple Hills’), a book in which she discusses female sex and sexuality in Hungary with her mother, a sexual psychologist. Kinky Concrete also draws on “internal emotional movements and female issues”, though it is also informed by the post- communism architecture Standovár grew up with. Shaping concrete into sculptures themed around sexuality, everyday feelings and social pressures, she turns something brutal into softer shapes, she says, and materialises her emotions; she then photographs her creations, developing an interplay between the actual and the unworldly. Represented by TOBE Gallery, Budapest, Standovár has a BA in Photography from Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design, and an MA in Photo, Video and Related Media from the School of Visual Arts, New York.