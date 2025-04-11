Welcome to Slidefest 2025: In conversation with Mohamed Somji

BJP: Tell me about the history of Slidefest and its motivation.

Mohamed Somji: Slidefest began over 15 years ago out of necessity – at a time when there were no photography centres, galleries, or resources to support physical exhibitions in the SWANA region due to limited space and budgets. The idea was simple: to create a space where like-minded photographers could come together to share their work, discuss the origins and approaches behind their projects, and build connections. It was also meant to serve as a gathering point for the creative community and foster a sense of shared purpose.

We found that people who were not part of the ‘photo bubble’ enjoyed these Slidefests because they were able to learn about topics previously inaccessible to them, especially in our region, and the informality and friendly format helped bridge the gap between “snooty gallery” and an “institution” to something more accessible.

BJP: Why are you choosing to focus on diaspora and global migrant cultures for this edition?

MS: London, much like Dubai, has so many diasporic influences and communities who make the city what it is. Platforming diasporic work is central to our mission at Gulf Photo Plus, so it was a no-brainer. Especially in the times that we live in and the discourse around migrants, this work is important to share and celebrate.

BJP: What are some potent, past Slidefests you produced and why were they memorable?

MS: In the recent past, we have put up Slidefest Palestine editions in London and in Dubai with Palestinian photographers who are based there or in the diaspora – to have them share their accounts has been very powerful. Their voices are silenced time and time again, so to have them share their powerful work on their terms has been impactful.