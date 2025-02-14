Thero Makepe navigates political struggles and family history across Botswana and South Africa

This family history of diverging paths and roads left untrod, of personal responsibility and unintended consequences, inform Thero Makepe’s series We Didn’t Choose to be Born Here, on show a Lemkus Gallery, Cape Town from 15 February to 12 April, and at Format International Photography Festival, Derby from 13 March to 31 May (and which BJP has selected as its FORMAT25 Award Winner). Growing up in Botswana, Makepe knew little of his family’s radical history, though he was very aware of his South African heritage; his mother in particular felt estranged from her roots, and often went back to South Africa, taking Makepe with her. Friends and relatives often visited, and Makepe’s godparents were also South African.

Eventually Makepe moved to Cape Town to study art in 2016, arriving amid #FeesMustFall protests [the 2015 #RhodesMustFall movement demanded the removal of a statue of arch-coloniser Cecil Rhodes, then expanded to a wider call to decolonise universities, including removing tuition fees]. Initially, he says, he couldn’t understand what was going on. “My upbringing in Botswana was very peaceful,” he explains. “I had never experienced any civil unrest, people fighting collectively for a cause. The national project of Botswana is that we are all one people – there are different subgroups and tribes but there is one flag, one language, one people, and it is one of the most stable economies in Africa. I grew up in a place where, though we are close-knit, it’s still individualistic in the sense of ‘We’ve got everything, we’re in a stable economy, just go to school and get a job’.

“But in South Africa, there is huge imbalance. There’s a lot more poverty, and there is a racial dynamic between people who are descendants of Africans, people who are descendants of Europeans, and people who are descended from Indian slaves. It’s also a huge piece of land, so there are the Zulu, Xhosa, Ndebele, and Swazi, so many cultures and different types of people. Then there is also all the struggle they have been through, and are still going through. When the ANC came into power there was a Freedom Charter, and part of that was [a commitment to] free education for all students. So by then [his student years] people were like, ‘Wait a minute, we never got that’.”

Makepe hung back at first, he says, remaining an observer rather than a participant, “just wanting to be an artist and express myself”. It took him a while “to understand and be part of something bigger than myself”, he says, but eventually counted himself part of this movement. And, though direct photojournalism isn’t his style, We Didn’t Choose to be Born Here was born of this experience. A series of staged and documentary images, it depicts his family in both Botswana and South Africa, with layers of meaning and symbolism showing how the personal relates to the political, and showing the cost that comes with both.