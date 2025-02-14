Welcome to the Pleasuredrome

It was a time when “freedom of being, movement, and connection” were in the air in general; as the lyrics of Pulp’s 1995 song Common People suggest, pop stars then could be working class and proud, glamorous but down-to-earth; working class students could also rub shoulders with the super rich at art college. These sentiments carry through in Milne’s portraits of the group, one of which shows them elegant and poised in a greasy spoon cafe. Another shows the group’s singer, Jarvis Cocker, on a grotty though also lush red carpet. Vallée shows two handsome young souls, meanwhile, in their raggedy rented home – retro wallpaper, kitsch posters and all. “I met one of the boys in a club, and told him I wanted to photograph him,” says Vallée. “But I was very clear that I didn’t want to photograph inside a club. My images very much show a queer domestic space.”

Vallée published these images in 2020 in a zine called When I was at Art School in the 90s covered by BJP; as the name suggests, he took them while he was studying (he graduated the Sir John Cass School of Art with a BA in 1997, and an MA 1999). The house was where the guys really lived, and both it and Vallée’s student years speak of an East London now receding from view. The YBAs were still drinking in the Golden Heart, and Whitechapel, around the CASS, was still “gritty”. Other aspects of the time were similarly dystopian. The homosexual age of consent was still 21 until 1994, and 18 until the year 2000. “We still had a homophobic government, and AIDS was still there,” comments Vallée. “There was darkness, and that’s why the clubs were so important.”