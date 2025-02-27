Introducing the 2024 Female in Focus award winners

The selected single images include a self-portrait by Asma Elbadawi, who successfully campaigned for the international basketball federation to lift their hijab ban, and a collaborative project by Matilde Piazzi and Nadia Del Frate with the female workers of La Perla, who campaigned to keep their jobs when the luxury lingerie brand went into administration. Other selected single images include Camilla Greenwell’s portrait of the artist Gertraud Platschek, and Victoria Ruiz Prado’s tribute to the Venezuelan people.

“A single image has to say a lot with a little, and the narrative needs to be approached differently. It needs to be more immediate, striking and get you in the gut!” explains Jansen of judging the two categories. “With the series, I was looking for different visual approaches and strategies when confronting the topic, the pacing, rhythm and variety and how much the artist/photographer was thinking about that interplay between images.”

This is the fifth edition of Female in Focus, an initiative BJP founded in order to support women artists and photographers. In 2024 BJP set up a pilot study into career trajectories in photography, to which some 1,077 people responded – 569 men, 471 women, and 37 gender non-conforming. Though based on limited numbers, this research revealed stark contrasts such as a 30% pay gap between men and women working in photography, which rises to a 40% pay gap between those who have children.

Some 55% of women who responded said they had experienced gender-based discrimination, while 31% felt that their gender had impacted their career progression (compared to 7% of male respondents). “I feel that in the industry, men are seen as the more professional candidate for a job or role in a working photographic setting,” reported one individual. “Women are often overlooked and seen as support or assistants.” BJP plans to expand on this pilot and continue to support women artists with the FIF initiative.