Hassan Hajjaj celebrates a global village in true Maghrebi fashion

People of My Time presents a “village-like” representation of global identities, emphasising the diversity of his subjects but also Hajjaj’s desire to build a community around shared heritage, blending traditional practices with pop culture references of the current moment. The show also deals with Hajjaj’s time in a more literal sense: the artist enjoys viewing the work as memories of moments in time, as well as the journeys he’s been on. Designing much of the clothing his models are wearing, Hajjaj says that “I might have bought the fabric in Ludlow Street in New York and then I made it in Marrakesh, or I bought a fabric in Brick Lane and had it made in Marrakesh and shot it in LA. So there’s a lot of personal journeys there that people probably won’t see because all the shots are made out on the streets.”

Hajjaj’s upbringing in Morocco and later in London deeply shaped his artistic lens. “When I became a Londoner. I lived the London lifestyle,” he says. The influence of London’s creative scene in the 1980s – fashion, music, and running club nights through his brand Rap Street – helped him develop a unique artistic language that merges Moroccan traditions with contemporary global culture. However, this fusion is never forced: “Sometimes, when you try to clash two different cultures, it can come out wrong. Mine just worked because I tried to stay true to what was around me.”

The show reflects his growth as an artist, with images captured in various locations over 30 years, evolving from early street photography to his now well-known Maghrebi sets featuring seated, stylised subjects. In true North African and Middle Eastern fashion, Hajjaj incorporates recycled and repurposed materials in his work, reflecting the Moroccan tradition of reuse. Rich in symbolism creating a dialogue between East and West, Hajjaj uses twine, tarpaulin and scarfs featuring prints such as the keffiyeh.