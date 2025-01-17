Bachir Tayachi’s debut solo show leads us through his everyman journey of heartbreak

The Tunis-born fashion artist uses photography to express the complications of queer love and personal history

An apparently empty warehouse – B7L9, a new art centre in the Tunis La Marsa district – hosts three rooms that encapsulate different phases of the artist’s emotional journey after a breakup, from the aftermath of loss to the possibility of rebirth. In My Room is Bachir Tayachi’s first solo show in Tunis, part of the Jaou Biennial 2024, which took place throughout the fall last year. Still and moving images, soundscapes, and interactive elements make up the large-scale installation by the Tunis-born artist and photographer, a project developed over a year between Tunis, a residence in Marseille, and a second one in Pakistan.

Tayachi describes the redemptive journey of In My Room as “a visual experience of a heartbreak”, which is specifically true for the staged short film of seven men embodying the masculine par excellence: tall, sexy, and strong as the man the artist’s ex partner felt attracted to the night of the break up. In the first room, we are confronted with a rage room where the film sets the tone for a deeply personal episode of a break up hinting at a major trauma in the artist’s life. It serves as both an ode and an invective to masculinity, encompassing men, taxi drivers, lovers, and haters.

At the heart of Tayachi’s exploration lies the universal narrative of overcoming adversity – a theme central to countless myths across cultures. Viewers are invited to witness this journey and empathise with the protagonist’s struggles, seeing reflections of their own experiences in the artist’s story of heartbreak, starting from rage and from square one of the artist’s aversion towards the masculine: his relationship to the father, embodied by the figure of the taxi driver, key to shift to that major trauma involving his father – another narrative Tayachi is already conceiving and working on. A new project aiming not only to deepen the traumas informing his artistic practice but also to enhance his relationship with new media, AI, and all forms of interaction between people and art, thereby creating stronger bonds within himself, his art and all those encountering it.