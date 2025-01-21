Stranger than fiction: Yorgos Prinos doesn’t want to dictate the meaning of his work

It’s difficult to say exactly what that something is; whether it’s an indictment for abuses of power by those who shape our world, a more general anxiety about the human condition or something else entirely. Though Prinos is a political artist, he’s no didact. He would rather let his images bring about a mood in his viewer than tell them exactly what they mean to him. He purposefully leaves gaps for us to fill in. That’s why his voice is notably absent from this feature; though we spoke a number of times during its writing, he requested that I avoid quoting him, reluctant to have an authoritative explanation of his work committed to the record. He was often more interested in hearing my own answers to my questions about his work than offering his own, leading to a conversation that ran in two directions. This is the kind of conversation he’d like to have with his audience, rather than a one-way flow of information and ideas from artist to viewer.

Whilst a painter starts with a blank canvas, encouraged to build from scratch a world of their own within it, a photographer begins with what’s already there. Prinos’ act of creation is one of cropping and compiling — deciding which aspects of the world to show us and how to put them together. The story that he tells is a disjointed one: it cuts back and forth between the streets of London and New York and the sites of historical moments; between business as usual and the far reaches of what is possible. There’s a complex network of dynamics that underlies these images and the relationships between them. Prinos isn’t interested in expanding on the exact nature of such a network or how we should react to it, but reanimates the world by giving us the sense that it is there.

The world is an ecosystem that supports the everyday lives of us, those that we love and countless strangers alongside acts of personal and political violence that stretch the limits of our imagination. It is an apartment full of tigers. Yorgos Prinos is here to remind us of this simple fact.