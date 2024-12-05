Marrim Akashi Sani documents the holy month of Muharram to evidence a moment in time

In another scene, two plastic dolls are laid out beside one another, surrounded by sweets, jewellery and keyrings featuring images of the Imam Ali. The spread, an offering made to Ruqayya bint Husayn – one of Imam Ali’s daughters – may look “on the outside… comical to some people, but it really is a simple gesture,” Sani tells me. “I’m trying to provide evidence of a time that existed.”

As well as freezing these moments, she documents the objects which make up who she is, and how she sees herself. We see a red velour jewellery box filled with gold, some silver and some diamond pieces, a charm of the Imam, and a circle charm with palm trees and mosques in the background, as well as a green box with gold Arabic writing – a common scene in Arab households. “A lot of the pieces in the jewellery box are pieces that I made,” says Sani. “It’s just my daily life. If you look at the jewellery box, you see my pyjamas in the mirror.”

Sani is still interested in other media in fact and, while she’s continuing to work on Muharram, is also exploring other means of expression. “Lately I’ve been sewing hijabs with my aunt,” she says. “But I love writing, I love film. Maybe this will be a good opportunity for me to try to find some resources.” She’s also drawn to found objects, whether they’re toys, pamphlets, or whatever else she comes across. “I don’t know how I want to present them yet, but it’s something that I do every day – I find something every day, just by walking around the city, even when I’m not shooting.”