Illustrating humanity through photojournalism: Meet the participants of the Joop Swart Masterclass 2024

This year’s cohort covers projects from Gaza, Lebanon, Afghanistan and more, bearing witness to global atrocities and sharing marginalised stories of resilience

The Joop Swart Masterclass, an initiative by the World Press Photo Foundation, is a platform that brings together emerging talents in visual storytelling from across the globe. Held in Amsterdam, the programme this year united 12 photographers whose work addresses profound social, political, and cultural issues. Through workshops, discussions, and collaborations, participants refined their skills and explored fresh perspectives in the art of visual storytelling. BJP sat down with Belal Khaled, Myriam Boulos, and Kiana Hayeri, three of this year’s cohort.

A photojournalist from Gaza, Khaled has dedicated his career to capturing the realities of life under siege. In his work, he describes what he calls “an extermination”, pointing to the systematic targeting of civilians, infrastructure, and even cemeteries. “I will never forget Amina Ghanam, a young girl I found with her siblings wandering the hospital corridors,” he tells me, writing from Palestine, “orphaned and alone. She told me about the night when tanks crushed the container her family lived in, killing her father and sister and shattering her bones, leaving her in this state.”

Khaled’s images serve as a visceral record of the atrocities faced by Gazans, depicting orphaned children, bombed hospitals, and the desperation of those enduring deliberate starvation. He hopes his images “serve as irrefutable evidence to counter the justifications for the occupation’s crimes in Gaza. I want people to see with their own eyes the children and women killed without any guilt, to feel the urgency of standing up against injustice,” Khaled continues.