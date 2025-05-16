Come Together: Peckham 24 returns for its ninth year

The programme brings together cross-disciplinary artists and photographers, displaying work in Copeland Park and participating venues in the Peckham area. They include Birmingham-based Clare Hewitt, who presents a deep and creative exploration into themes of loneliness and connection through the life-cycle of twelve 180-year-old oak trees. The project developed into a participatory series of workshops during the Covid-19 lockdown, using photography to connect a community of people local to the forest. Olga Grotova collects the overlooked stories of women from former Soviet states to counter patriarchal narratives that dominate documented history. She expresses their voices through fragmented photograms, stone and soil pigments and abstract mark-making layered on large linen canvases. And, in her project Love Story, Adama Jalloh intimately documents daily life of Black communities living in London, building an archive of images that trace cultural traditions and the city’s changing landscape and question the meaning of home. The exhibitors list also includes Rajyashri Goody, Lewis Khan, Tami Aftab, Taysir Batniji, Nicolas Polli & Sabine Hess and Jaskirt Dhaliwal-Boora. Peckham 24 will also show an image from Paul Lowe’s Bosnians series, a tribute to the late British photojournalist and educator.

For the third year, Copeland Park will host the four winners of the V&A Parasol Foundation Prize for Women in Photography; an open call award developed by the museum to platform global female photographers. This year they include American artist Morgan Levy and their collaborative series Spark of a Nail, which combines performance and documentary photography to highlight the contribution of women and non-binary people to the workforce. Spandita Malik’s Jāḷī—Meshes of Resistance was made by blending photography with hand-embroidery, building on her ongoing study of layering narratives of women’s communities in India. South African collage artist Tshepiso Moropoa splices archival imagery with her personal photographs to ruminate on memory and her cultural heritage, while also observing how those themes percolate through stories of the African diaspora. And Tanya Traboulsi’s project Beirut, Recurring Dream reads like a letter to a lost lover, exploring her home city and its contradictions, and how it has changed following the civil war.