Taysir Batniji commemorates pre-war Gaza via ‘poor images’

Taous Dahmani: How did the series Disruptions come about?

Taysir Batniji: In a sense, it was born out of chance, even though I don’t believe in coincidences per se. I have a habit of paying close attention to small things, like the pixelation of video calls with my family in Gaza, where a part of the screen would turn green or would be distorted. Intrigued, I started taking screenshots of our conversations. During our chats I would make as many or as few depending on my attention span and on the content of the exchanges. We often talked about everyday life: health, children, projects, the weather… I still don’t know why these conversations would suddenly lose their visual quality, probably due to the weak network in Gaza or its disruption by Israeli drones. But when my mother passed away in 2017, the phenomenon disappeared.

TD: I intentionally crafted my essay for your book to be non-academic, yet I wanted to delve into the concept of the ‘poor’ image, as articulated by Hito Steyerl in her essay In Defense of the Poor Image (2009). A ‘poor’ image is characterised by its low quality or resolution in photography or video. Its imperfection lies in its compromised visuality, often bordering on abstraction. An essential aspect is that the ‘poor’ image lacks societal recognition; it carries an illicit aura. I’m curious to discuss with you the significance of these images concerning the Palestinian question.

TB: In Disruptions, the value of the image does not reside in its content or in what it shows, as there isn’t much to see, even though one can discern shapes and faces. The value of the image lies instead in its material experience. This poverty, fragility, or disruption of the image provides insights into the conditions under which the images were taken, reflecting a situation that is beyond the frame. In my series Miradors (2008), inspired by the approach of Bernd and Hilla Becher, the making process – it aimed to establish a typology of Israeli watchtowers in the West Bank – did not allow for strict adherence to the German photographers’ protocol. The technical precariousness of these ‘stolen’ (unaccredited) images, compared to the perfection and mastery of the Bechers, makes the contextual tension more palpable, thereby increasing its significance and intensity. Similarly, the screenshots in Disruptions evoke the inability to be, the communication difficulties, and, of course, separation.