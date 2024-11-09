On the streets of Jenin, Sakir Khader is a photographer dying to exist

The photographer’s meteoric success is a testament to the stark reality of life on the ground in Jenin refugee camp. In this feature, Khader explains why he photographs the dead, bites back at accusations of ‘terrorism’ in his work, and discusses his upcoming debut monograph and debut solo show at Foam, exploring the role of the grieving mother in Palestine

When Sakir Khader shares his screen with me, he opens the PDF of his latest book, Dying to Exist, and shows me the first few pages. They feature tender, archival baby photographs, placed individually on each page with plenty of white space, which calls us to meditate on each image for a moment. “These are photos of my friends [as babies] who got killed in the Jenin refugee camp,” he tells me.

Netherlands-based Khader began documenting his homeland of Palestine in 2021 as part of his documentary filmmaking-career, which has also taken him to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria. His real first experience of photographing was in Syria in 2018-19 using a “cheap point-and-shoot 35mm camera.” And later in Iraq in 2019 with his first professional camera, shooting behind-the-scenes as part of his documentary series The Ruins of Iraq, about the aftermath of the battle against ISIS. In 2021, he started photographing in Beita – his grandmother’s village – during the uprising of Sheikh Jarrah in Palestine, making shots which launched him into the world of imake-making. Though he’s not been taking photographs for long, Khader has already amassed awards, interviews, a loyal following, and, in 2024, a place at Magnum as the agency’s first Palestinian nominee.

Dying to Exist is not an easy book, but it depicts a reality for many Palestinians and, therefore, is a necessity. The first image taken by Khader in it shows Amjad Al Fayed, who he photographed as a young child in 2019. The boy was killed in 2022. “I promised him that I would come back and make a film about [him], but I never fulfilled the promise,” Khader recollects. After Al Fayed’s death, Khader became curious about what would have been, had he had the chance to become a man, “What would have become of him, and what’s the environment he would have grown up in?”

Israel’s war in Gaza has been described by journalists and aid workers as “a war on children” because of the strip’s high population of under 18-year-olds – and that sentiment applies to the whole of Palestine. Khader’s book couldn’t be clearer evidence. The next image is a photograph of Al Fayed’s grave, the child’s face on his tombstone. The book then elaborates from this starting point, and depicts life in Jenin refugee camp.