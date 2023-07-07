The loneliness of a soldier: Mahmoud Khattab captures the vulnerability and fragility of military life in Egypt

Since then, he has exhibited his work in the US, China and Germany, and his latest project, The Dog Sat Where We Parted, is getting him noticed. It was shown at Les Rencontres d’Arles last year, while Magnum photographer Myriam Boulos, who nominated Khattab for Ones to Watch, describes the work as “full of magic… poetic and personal”.

Despite having similar underlying themes, the project is markedly different to the work of Khattab’s student years. Shot during his enforced year of Egyptian national service as an army doctor in 2017, it is named after Antar, a stray dog with whom Khattab formed a close bond over five-mile walks across the desert, and it responds to his feelings of intense loneliness as a soldier.

Men in khaki sit in the scorched Egyptian desert, their faces mostly obscured. The images have an atmospheric quality – all wide skies and long shadows. They are set beside short, achingly honest verses of poetry: “I have been ridiculed/made fun of/beaten… I cried a lot.” The soldiers are unaware that Khattab is photographing them. The entire project was shot covertly, part of the artist’s bid to express his vulnerability through images. “Suddenly, my aspirations, dreams… looked just like everyone else’s. It was one of the greatest challenges of my life,” he writes.