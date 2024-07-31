Peter Mitchell’s Yorkshire mores

After documenting societal change in the UK for over 50 years, the colour pioneer receives a well-deserved retrospective in the city where it all began

This summer Peter Mitchell gets a long-overdue retrospective in the UK – in the gallery where he showed his first exhibition. Nothing Lasts Forever is at Leeds Art Gallery until 06 October and includes work made over half a century, much of it in Leeds itself. Documenting the changes in Britain during this period, Mitchell’s work added a conceptual layer to photography long before the medium was accepted in the art world.

Mitchell grew up in a working-class family in south-east London and left school at an early age; initially training as a cartographic draughtsman, and working for the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, he won a place at Hornsey College of Art in 1967, just as the students were organising radical, anti-establishment sit-ins. His student years also took in hitch-hiking trips across Europe and the US, at the height of the hippy era.