San Fran, Cork, Dubai, Berlin – catching up with Peggy Sue Amison

I started photographing at punk rock shows, put on by people in my hometown, when I was 17. I was in high school, and sold my photos to the local fanzine, Quasi-Substitute, for 50 cents apiece. That was the beginning of an exciting new life and led me to where I am today. I try to be open to people and ideas, and I feel that’s what we did then. We wanted something different, so we worked together to make it happen.

After graduating with a BA in art, I thought, ‘OK, what the hell do you do with that?’ I took a lot of jobs to pay the rent; first in photo labs and then for advertorial magazines, continuing my photography practice on the side. I think about this time a lot when I work with young artists – I sympathise with them, I know how difficult it is to get started.

At 38, I decided I had to make a break and leave San Francisco. I took a chance and moved to Ireland, initially working in a restaurant washing dishes. I had a few exhibitions of my photography and was later awarded a residency and show at Sirius Arts Centre in Cobh. The day before my exhibition opened, the administrator running the centre asked if I would take over for three months because she was leaving. I stayed for over 13 years, developing a part-time administrative position into a full-time directorship.

It was amazing running a 150-year-old building, the first yacht club in the world, located on Cork Harbour. We continued to run the residency programme, so I was able to bring in artists such as Doug DuBois and Mandy Barker at a time when there were very few photography exhibitions in Ireland. It was a multidisciplinary arts centre, so I could invite musicians and sound artists to play acoustic gigs. We had some magical nights.