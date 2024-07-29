National Parks in Glass Cases: Zed Nelson photographs the illusions at the heart of the Anthropocene

The sequence of 70 or so images in the dummy provides some evidence of this, such as a sadly poignant picture of one of only two surviving northern white rhinos – both female – together with one of the rangers responsible for protecting it at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. But this is not just another photography project about our destruction of the planet, the language of which, Nelson recognises, has “become somewhat clichéd or overly familiar”. He alludes to the kind of photographs we have all seen countless times before – polar bears surviving on a shrinking piece of ice; burning smokestacks in China – and says while it is still important to document such things, “I wanted to approach the issue from a different visual and psychological angle.

“I have always appreciated the capacity of photography to become a historical artefact. But that’s not why I’m doing this,” he continues. “I am less interested in preserving some image of what is lost than considering the world that we are creating through our behaviour, through our politics, through our environmental priorities. To me, it’s not all done and dusted. It’s not just a matter of photographing the last parakeet in Borneo… I want the work to not just be a historical record, but to be a motivating, thought-provoking piece in the puzzle that we’re all engaged in.”

The Anthropocene Illusion is Nelson’s latest long-term project exploring the human impulses that underlie some of our most pressing sociopolitical problems. It follows his breakthrough series, Gun Nation, made in the late 1990s and exploring America’s deadly love affair with guns in the wake of the increasing prevalence of mass shootings. The multi-award-winning photo essay, book and touring exhibition marked a step away from strictly documentary work towards a more analytical approach. For his next book and exhibition project, Love Me, which debuted in 2009, he turned his attention to the global obsession with western beauty ideals, setting the blueprint for his latest series by shooting in many different countries to tell a nuanced, multidimensional narrative about a complex contemporary issue.