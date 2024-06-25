Cargamontón: A rough playground game which defined Rafael Soldi’s life

The Peruvian One to Watch has revisited childhood rituals to examine how intimacy lurks behind violence

Growing up in Lima in the late 1990s, Rafael Soldi’s schoolmates would play a particularly rough game. After singling out a vulnerable peer – often a queer or derided- as-queer boy – the group would wrestle then pile on top of him to the point of partial suffocation. The game is called Cargamontón, a Spanish word which in the Peruvian vernacular means ‘the harassment of one by many’. Years later, a classmate reached out to Soldi to apologise for bullying and targeting him during the game. Soldi, who now lives in Seattle, recalls brushing off the correspondence. He had moved on.

“It was interesting that the bully remembered in a way that was very alive for him, whereas I had built walls around it to build a better life,” Soldi reflects. He came to realise that Cargamontón was a formative incident as he came to terms with his identity. “At times I felt completely humiliated, but as I started to become aware of my own sexuality, I realised that it presented an opportunity for me to experience touch, intimacy and closeness.” This insight has informed two projects over the last five years, which widen to encompass how “violence and aggression have become a foil for intimacy and touch among young men in Latin America”.