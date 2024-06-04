BJP Editor Diane Smyth introduces Ones to Watch 2024

Find out more about our latest magazine – and head to thebjpshop.com to grab yours

Monochrome documentary, bright staged shots, edgy collage, images found in porn – this year’s 15 Ones to Watch have vastly different approaches. What they have in common is a singularity of vision and practice. Many come from multicultural backgrounds, and some have endured intensely difficult periods of war and forced migration. These experiences have only sharpened their distinctive styles, something we consider when selecting emerging photographers for our annual talent issue, now in its 13th edition.

Take Saad Eltinay, who lived through mass protests and a change of regime in Sudan; for him this revolution was as much in mind and spirit as it was in governance: “It wasn’t just a political revolution, it was personal and existential. It was about how you relate to the world, about power and what can be said, and that includes arguing for aesthetic freedom.”