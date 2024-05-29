Fotofestiwal Łódź channels the spirit of freedom

Fotofestiwal 2024 features 29 projects alongside partner events, concerts, screenings and networking. In the main programme, Martin Kollar presents After, a body of work drawn from an extensive archive the Slovakian artist revisited in the wake of his partner’s death in 2019. Foam Talent 2022 awardee Diego Moreno – who was a BJP One to Watch in 2016 – presents his Malign Influences project, a series of graphic interventions on photographs from his family archive. The project details the experience of navigating his sexuality in Catholic Mexico (Moreno was an altar boy for 12 years, describing the “indirect abuse” he suffered). And Spanish artist Gloria Oyarzabal, whose Woman Go No’Gree won Łódź’s Grand Prix Fotofestiwal in 2019, will show works interrogating the role of museums in colonial legacies, featuring her diptych images of sculptural artefacts in museums and public spaces.

The programme also looks east and south, taking advantage of Fotofestiwal’s central European position. The six Open Call projects address shifting ideas of nation and geography. Tomasz Kawecki’s In Praise of Shadow uses darkness to explore animism and landscapes in Nowa Ruda, a Polish town near the Czech border, while Camilla de Maffei has long explored the postwar period in Bosnia and Herzegovina, often working with journalists and non-profits. Artists from Ukraine and Belarus will also be represented via a photobook exhibition, while Odesa Photo Days director Kateryna Radchenko will lecture on vernacular photography in wartime.